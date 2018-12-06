An unseasonal tench takes Steve to the top

The North Level Drain has seen some very good weights with the mild weather still with us.

In the popular Sunday Tydd Gote club match Steve Borrett caught an unseasonal tench of 4lb in his otherwise mixed bag of 11lb 3oz which gave him the win.

Dennis Houghton had a steady day’s sport catching 70 fish for 9lb 9oz to give him the runner-up spot, then came Don Green who had 8lb 9oz of roach caught on hempseed.

RESULTS

Tydd Gote, North Level Drain, Wednesday: 1 Mike Asker 10lb; 2 John Taylor 9lb 14oz; 3 Pete Emery 8lb 0oz

Tuesday Club, Ramsey St Mary’s: 1 Alan Jopling 8lb; 2 Mike Mohan 5lb 15oz; 3 Mel Saggers 5lb.

Ramsey & District Angling Society, Old Nene, Ramsey St Mary’s, Wednesday: 1 Ivan Steels 13lb 15oz; 2 David Steels 13lb 13oz; 3 Stu Cheetham 12lb 15oz; 4 John Lock 12lb 13oz.

Ramsey & District Angling Society,Old Nene, Ramsey St Mary’s, Sunday: 1 Rob Hewison 22lb 4oz; 2 Marcus Billen 19lb 4oz; 3 Matt Page 12lb 1oz; 4 Ivan Steels with 11lb 12oz.

Wednesday Over 60s Open, Raven Lake, Rookery Waters: 1 Vic German 69lb 4oz; 2 Roy Whincup 45lb 8oz; 3 Will Hadley 40lb.

Rookery Waters Teams of Three Winter League: Jay Lake - 1 Denis Page 70lb 1oz. Magpie Pool - 1 Dave Rawlings 88lb 12oz. Raven Lake - 1 Wayne Shepherd 87lb 13oz.