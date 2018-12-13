Abbi shows her class to blitz a top quality field

The East Midlands Winter League practice match fished on the Twenty Foot Drain at March and Ramsey Narrows saw the best teams and local rods looking to get in some valuable time on the venues ahead of the final round this coming Sunday.

However all the talk after the match was about the tremendous performance by Abbi Kendal.

For those that don’t know, Abbi is a very accomplished angler and in fact has represented England in the ladies national side all over Europe and she certainly showed her class in this match.

Drawn close to the bridge on the Twenty Foot, she completely blitzed the field with an outstanding performance on the pole, putting a fine 38lb 4oz to the scales.

Right from the off she was into fish. Feeding groundbait and fishing pinkie over the top she put over 400 fish on the scales.

Runner-up was Paul Cowern, who weighed in 28lb 14oz, followed by rising star Josh Newman on 27lb 7oz.

It’s going to be an exciting finale to this year’s event. Browning Hotrods are favourites to take the league title but the slightest slip-up and Stanjays Tackle will take full advantage. And if it turns out to be a real struggle and Matrix Image get a cracking draw who knows what will happen.

All anglers are advised to arrive early at the Five Alls, Benwick, for a prompt 8am draw. Fishing will be early to avoid weighing in in the dark on one of the shortest days of the year.

WHITTLESEY

Whittlesey AA were back on the Twenty Foot Drain on the prolific Beggars Bridge section but with a strong wind blowing down the venue prospects did not look good.

Thankfully though it yet again produced the goods with John Taylor putting a fine 27lb 2oz net to the scales. He fished the short whip for most of the day catching on pinkie over groundbait.

Another angler in tip-top form is Mel Saggers, who had another net of small fish weighing 24lb 4oz.

Then came Paul Wright with 21lb 10oz, I can remember when whole team would have been pleased with that sort of weight, but it only gave Paul third place!

CASTAWAYS

The River Glen used to be a fine venue at this time of the year, but it has not been on its best form for a couple of years now.

However, it could well be on its way back as the Castaways anglers found fish willing to feed on the footbridge section back towards the road bridge.

Leading the way with a very respectable 6lb 2oz from peg seven was Pete Molesworth, who fished for perch for most of the day. Second was Paul Dotchin with 5lb 12oz then came Mel Saggers on 4lb 8oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

Mel Saggers continued his fine run of form by taking top spot in the Tuesday Club match at Bevills Leam on the Carrot Wash section.

He opted for a big fish approach and caught four tench and several good perch for 22lb 8oz from peg eight. Next came Mike Smith (18lb 5oz), Ron Needham (8lb 5oz) and Roger Biddle (7lb 2oz).