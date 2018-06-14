A sweet success for Shortland on North View

Chris Shortland has had a fine start to the season with the Cock Inn Angling Club and on Sunday he made it three wins out of six matches.

Despite a lot of fish showing on the surface at North View Fishery at Gedney Hill, they were not easy to catch as the warm weather once again triggered a spawning period.

Pete Molesworth.

Shortland is a feeder man but on the day a switch to the margins on peg 15 with sweetcorn did the trick as he finished with a level 78lb.

Runner-up from peg seven was Gary Sell with 62lb 1oz followed by Mick Sidney on 47lb 4oz from peg four.

DEEPING ST JAMES

Deeping St James fished for the Club Cup at Kingsland’s small lake on Sunday and with so many fish feeding throughout the day all over the lake the key was to get through the small fish quickly to target the better specimens.

This is what Ray Torrington managed to do when he drew the favoured peg eight on the end of the lake. He started the match fishing banded corn on a Jigger rig before changing to paste and cheese to win with 116lb 12oz netting carp to double figures.

In second place on peg one in the opposite corner was Tony Johnson, who fished a long pole approach with a big hard pellet to weigh 74lb 13oz, and in third place on peg 11 was David Marzell, who fished a pellet waggler before changing to free lined bread to put 65lb 7oz on the scales.

CASTAWAYS

Lake Ross was the venue for the latest Castaways Angling Club match which saw the in-form Pete Molesworth take the honours from peg 14. He caught steadily all day on the pole feeding and fishing casters to finish with 92lb 12oz.

Runner-up was Paul Dotchwith 85lb of good carp caught in the margin on peg 24 with meat and maggot.

Alan Jopling fished a pole and paste approach to round the frame off, weighing in 67lb 8oz.

FERRY MEADOWS

Once again it was Graham Page leading the way in the latest Peterborough & DAA open match on the Gunwade Lake at Ferry Meadows.

This time he won from peg 49, catching on a feeder with worm and caster for 49lb 3oz.

Lee Jones took the runner-up spot with 20lb, followed by James Boughton on 10lb 12oz.

FENLAND RODS

I had the pleasure of fishing the latest Fenland Rods fixture on Sunday fishing the low numbers on Magpie Pool at Rookery Waters.

I drew peg four, a reasonable area, but failed to trouble the scalesman.

Leading the way from peg 12 was Mac Campbell, who fished down to the rushes with corn and meat on the pole to finish with a very respectable 109lb 8oz.

Dave Garner fished close in with a rod and line approach for 84lb 10oz, then came Colin Grey with 82lb 12oz.