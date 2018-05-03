A major triumph for Adam

Many of the area’s top anglers fished the huge Maver Mega Match This Qualifier on Saturday at Decoy Lakes looking to take the top spot and a chance to fish for a £50,000 jackpot in the grand final.

Considering the weather weights were better than expected particularly on a windswept Beastie Pool which had the added hindrance of pouring rain for most of the day.

Leading the way and through to the final went Adam Major on Beastie four. He fished the margins for most of the day with dead reds and micros for a very respectable 152lb 4oz.

City rod Jon Whincup missed out on another trip to the final, finishing with 124lb 2oz from Beastie seven with pellet on the pole.

Lee Thornton was also on the Beastie too, taking 117lb 1oz to finish third.

OVER 55s

Appalling weather limited the turnout for the Decoy Over 55s match on the Horseshoe Pool at Decoy on Friday.

But those who braved the cold, wind and rain found the fish well happy to feed as the water temperature was higher than the air temperature!

Top rod from pegsix was Roy Whincup, who caught 169lb on a short pole line with cat meat.

On peg 13 was runner-up Chris Saunders with 145lb 9oz. He fished similar tactics to the winner, and was followed by Sean Best on peg three with 128lb 6oz.

RAMSEY

Ramsey AS fished the Elm at Decoy which saw Pete Holland on peg 18 take first place with a very good net of 103lb.

He took carp to double figures fishing a small feeder before switching to a short pole line with pellet.

On peg 15 was Jay Richardson, who caught on the feeder too, but did well on the pole late on with soft hook pellets for 94lb 14oz. Third was Keith Rayment with 56lb, followed by John Price with 41lb.

This weekend the club will be over at Rookery Waters fishing the Magpie Pool. Match organiser Keith Rayment tells me he has pegs available if you fancy a good day’s sport.