A great effort as our Stanjay boys finish runners-up

It was the huge Angling Trust Winter League Final at the weekend with hundeds of anglers spread across the fenland drains for half of the match and the other half fishing the majority of the pools at Decoy Lakes.

The best teams in the country from as far apart as Newcastle down to Somerset were taking part after qualifying through the winter months in their respective leagues.

Decoy Lakes winner Steve Bellion.

And among the top teams in the betting were our two local sides Browning Hotrods and Stanjay Sports.

On the Decoy Lakes, first place on the individual front went to Steve Bellion fishing for Milo MGM. He put 69.6kg to the scales from peg 18 on the Horseshoe Pool.

Runner-up with 62.2kg was Darren Wright (Sensas A4) from the Beastie Lake peg 13 followed by Lee Gibbon (Matrix Bait Tech/LTB) on Yew Lake peg 12 with 61.6kg.

The best of our local rods on the Decoy complex was Josh Pace fishing for Stanjay Gold. He did well from the Six Island peg 11 putting 54.2kg to the scales for a lake and section win.

Onto the teams and a very consistent team card from Browning Hotrods saw them take top spot with 22 points. Dynamite Maver Midlands were second on 24 points and Drennan North West third with 26. Our other local side, Stanjay Gold came in a creditable sixth with 29 points.

So then all eyes switched over to the fenland drains which had fished well leading up to the big day. And despite so many anglers fishing it, it still produced a fine match with the better than expected weather an added bonus.

Top rod from peg three on the Twenty Foot Drain at March was Matt Barnett fishing for Drennan Bordon. He weighed in 12.2kg, which was just enough to see off the challenge from Dave Brown with 12.1kg from the Old Nene at March.

In third place with 11.5kg was Lewis Breeze.

Best local anglers on the drains were Mark Pollard for the Stanjay team in seventh spot with 10.7kg and Ky Jerrom for Browning Hotrods with 8.3kg.

Team-wise on the drains it was Drennan Bordon out in front scoring 12 points. Congratulations to Stanjay Gold too as they came second with 23 points followed by Sensas A4 on 26.

In the all-important combined team stakes it was Drennan Bordon who were crowned Winter League champions, taking the title with a very impressive 46 points.

And what a day it was for Huntingdon-based Stanjay Gold, as they took the runner-up spot with 52 points - a fantastic team effort against the best teams in the country.

Third were Starlets AS on 60 points then came our other local side Browning Hotrods with 63 points.