A comfortable win on the Willows for Whincup

The Decoy Lakes Saturday Open was on the Willows Lake and that just happens to be one of John Whincup’s favourite venues.

So it was no surprise to see him take a comfortable victory with 77lb 1oz.

Drawn on fancied peg 29 the city rod caught a few on the pole and one or two more on a straight lead but it was the waggler fished across to the main island at half depth that really worked well for him. He took the majority of his fish on red maggot.

Runner-up from peg 21 was Richard Bond, who caught on the long pole with maggot for 60lb 10oz, followed by Simon Godfrey on 44lb 12oz.

WHITTLESEY

Josh Pace put a fine 120lb 13oz net of carp to the scales to win Round three of the Drennan Winter League on the Decoy Lakes complex.

He drew corner peg 12 on the Elm Pool and fished the long pole working it to the corner and along the bank searching out the carp with red maggot on the hook but feeding very little all day.

Runner-up with 93lb from peg 30 on the Beastie Lake was Tony Evans and third Bas Bright with 71lb 7oz from the Damson Pool.

With just one round to go only Tom Edwards has a perfect three-point score but with several others on four and five points it’s still anyone’s guess who will scoop the big winter payout.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match on the Willows was won by Jay Richardson on hot peg 29.

After catching a few good carp on the feeder and pellet approach to the back of the island he had a good run of fish later on the pole and pellet for 63lb 1oz and a comfortable win.

Dave Rowell was second with 51lb 12oz and Roy Whincup third with 50lb.