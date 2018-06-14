A barbel boost for Darler

Have your say

Ramsey & District Angling Society fished the high numbers on Willows at Decoy Lakes on Sunday and with tight pegging it still produced a very good result.

Top rod was Liam Darler. He drew peg 20 and after a slow start on the long pole switched to the margins where he found the barbel willing to feed on maggot to finish on 103lb 4oz.

Pete Holland was second with 95lb 8oz on peg 24 followed by Keith Rayment on 25 with 84lb 4oz and Keiran Payne on 78lb.

OVER 55s

Pegs 17 round to 23 in the ‘Bay Of Doom’ on the Willows at Decoy are generally regarded as poor.

But Jay Richardson proved them all wrong after taking the top spot from there in the competitive Over 55s match last Friday.

He caught on paste and cat meat close in for a narrow win with 108lb 15oz.

That was just enough to see off the challege of runner-up Sean Best (108lb 7oz) with Chris Saunders (106lb 11oz) third.

DECOY OPENS

There were even better weights taken in the two weekend opens at Decoy Lakes.

On Saturday both the Oak and Cedar Pools were in use. Guy Dew won from Cedar 26 with 186lb 6oz caught on the pole long on pellet then close in with maggot.

Tom Edwards was a close second on 185lb 1oz, followed by Keith Andvill with 177lb 13oz.

Sunday’s match saw a full house line the famous Beastie Lake which saw Tony Evans claim top spot from peg 28 catching on the pole with pellet and red maggot for 193lb.

Kevin Melville was second on 171lb 4oz, then came Neil Clark with 160lb 11oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

John Whitcombe on peg 23 fished a very steady match to put 78lb 4oz on the scales and win the Thursday Qualifier Open on Jay Lake at Rookery Waters.

Second was David Adams on peg 38 with 69lb 12oz and third Graham Welton with 62lb 6oz from peg 44.

The Saturday winners were Gavin Butler on Jay Lake with a very impressive 176lb 4oz and Charlie Styles on the Raven Pool with 98lb 2oz.