Alan Weston funeral details

The funeral of local cricket legend Alan Weston takes place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday, December 23 (10.30am).

There is a wake at Whittlesey Conservative Club afterwards. Any donations to Whittlesey Cricket Club and Ramsey Golf Club.

Alan passed away aged 76. He was a top-class batsman who played for the powerful Baker Perkins side for many seasons. He also turned out for APV Baker, Brotherhoods, Peterborough Town and Whittlesey and was a regular county player for Hunts and Hunts Over 50s.