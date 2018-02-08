A Peterborough pair of aces on the River Thames

Four Peterborough City crews travelled to compete in the prestigious Hampton Head on the Thames on Saturday and all did well to achieve top 10 placings over the 3,000-metre course.

Stars of the show were Tom Bodily and Tom Jackson, who claimed a notable victory against tough opposition in the J15 doubles event. They finished 20 seconds ahead of Guildford Rowing club.

The J16 quad of Alex Leverage, Tom Bodily, James Toynton and Tom Jackson in action on the Thames.

The talented twosome also joined James Toynton and Alex Leverage to compete in the J16 coxless quads and they were only three seconds off winning another medal.

The boys achieved an impressive time of 08:54:4, placing them sixth out of a strong field of 22. They were just seven seconds behind the winners of the event, Tideway Scullers School, and did well to beat a Henley Rowing Club crew by four tenths of a second.

Toynton and Leverage also had an impressive result in their J16 doubles, where they came fifth out of 24. They finished just five seconds behind the Tideway Scullers School in third, and were just 18 seconds from winning the event.

Jack Collins and Benjamin Mackenzie raced up a year to compete in the Open junior doubles category, where they came 10th out of 26.

Despite facing some of the best crews in the country, they still achieved an amazing time that was less than a second behind a Tideway Scullers crew, and only 12 seconds from a Lea double that won at the British Championships last year.