A hat-trick of road defeats for Peterborough Phantoms

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms extended an unwanted 100 per cent record last night (October 5).

The city men succumbed to a third consecutive away defeat in the inaugural NIHL National Division season when being beaten 5-2 at Basingstoke.

Phantoms enjoyed a fast start as Petr Stepanek fired them ahead, but their lead proved to be short-lived with rivals import Richard Bordowski replying for the Bison.

Player-coach Ashley Tait put the hosts ahead in the opening minutes of the second period and that advantage was then extended by George Norcliffe before Nathan Pollard hit back for Phantoms.

That goal left the game in the balance going into the final period but it was Basingstoke who eased to victory thanks to a powerplay effort from Norcliffe and an Alex Sampford clincher. They also had another Bordowski goal ruled out due to the net being off its moorings.

Phantoms will attempt to stretch another 100 per cent record this evening (October 6) at Planet Ice.

Slava Koulikov’s men seek a third consecutive home win in a first-ever clash against newcomers Leeds Chiefs (5.30pm).

They’ve already beaten Bracknell and Basingstoke on home ice this term.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

BASINGSTOKE

5.59 Bordowski ass: Tait/Harding

20.39 Tait ass: Dewey/Jones

33.44 Norcliffe ass: Klejna/Sampford

45.54 Norcliffe (PP) ass: Jones/Klejna

48.49 Sampford ass: Bordowski/Tait

PHANTOMS

2.50 Stepanek ass: Susters/Buglass

37.23 N. Pollard ass: Stepanek

Men-of-the-match

BASINGSTOKE – Oliver Stone

PHANTOMS – Scott Robson