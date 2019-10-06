A hat-trick of road defeats for Peterborough Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms extended an unwanted 100 per cent record last night (October 5).
The city men succumbed to a third consecutive away defeat in the inaugural NIHL National Division season when being beaten 5-2 at Basingstoke.
Phantoms enjoyed a fast start as Petr Stepanek fired them ahead, but their lead proved to be short-lived with rivals import Richard Bordowski replying for the Bison.
Player-coach Ashley Tait put the hosts ahead in the opening minutes of the second period and that advantage was then extended by George Norcliffe before Nathan Pollard hit back for Phantoms.
That goal left the game in the balance going into the final period but it was Basingstoke who eased to victory thanks to a powerplay effort from Norcliffe and an Alex Sampford clincher. They also had another Bordowski goal ruled out due to the net being off its moorings.
Phantoms will attempt to stretch another 100 per cent record this evening (October 6) at Planet Ice.
Slava Koulikov’s men seek a third consecutive home win in a first-ever clash against newcomers Leeds Chiefs (5.30pm).
They’ve already beaten Bracknell and Basingstoke on home ice this term.
MATCH DETAILS
Goals
BASINGSTOKE
5.59 Bordowski ass: Tait/Harding
20.39 Tait ass: Dewey/Jones
33.44 Norcliffe ass: Klejna/Sampford
45.54 Norcliffe (PP) ass: Jones/Klejna
48.49 Sampford ass: Bordowski/Tait
PHANTOMS
2.50 Stepanek ass: Susters/Buglass
37.23 N. Pollard ass: Stepanek
Men-of-the-match
BASINGSTOKE – Oliver Stone
PHANTOMS – Scott Robson