These are the 10 Peterborough pubs that we miss the most
Over the years, Peterborough has seen a multitude of popular watering holes close down, with some still being missed by former punters numerous years later.
Peterborough Telegraph reached out on Facebook and Twitter find out which pubs locals miss the most. Here are 10 popular spots that no longer quench the thirst of Peterborough residents.
1. The Old Locomotive
This pub was located on 583 Lincoln Road (Photo: The Lost Pubs Project)
The Lost Pubs Project
other
2. The Triangle
The Triangle was located on 1253 Bourges Boulevard (Photo: The Lost Pubs Project)
The Lost Pubs Project
other
3. The Windmill
The Windmill was situated on Lincoln Road, Millfield.
jpimedia
4. The Old Still
The Old Still was located on Westgate Arcade and is now the site of a Handmade Burger restaurant (Photo: The Lost Pubs Project)
The Lost Pubs Project
other
View more