A look at the glory days of a famous name in Peterborough’s leisure life

Lovers of old Peterborough were no doubt delighted at the recent return of the ‘Embassy’ name on Broadway.

The former theatre had for some time been home to city centre bar Edwards. A major refit of the bar has now seen the famous old name restored.

Inside the Embassy with a fire brigade event probably during World War 2

In its past life the theatre played host to such stars as The Beatles and, as the rare photograph shows, comedy legends Laurel and Hardy. The picture was sent in to the newspaper some time ago by reader Mrs Oliver.

The artist’s impression shows the original plans for the theatre from 1936.

The photograph of the interior of the theatre was taken sometime during World War Two. The people on stage are from the city’s fire brigade.

The final picture is a typical evocative image from the PT’s own Paramedic Paparazzo, Chris Porsz, showing some city youngsters hanging out at the back of the Embassy.

The 1936 plans for the Embassy Theatre