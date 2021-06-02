Simple, sleek, stylish: Marlene Dietrich and Alexa Chung working a ladies’ trench

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Trench coats - your summer wardrobe needs one.

Look, it’s proving to be a mixed summer. One minute, it’s raining and the next it’s sunny - we can’t keep up! So, while you’re out and out this summer season you need to make sure you are prepared for rain, shine or anything else in between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trench coat is a great option when the weather is as unpredictable as it has been because it offers lightweight protection so it can easily be put on - and taken off again - at a moment’s notice.

Francoise Hardy wore her trench oversized and open, for effortless cool

They are also a classic, super stylish piece which will finish off any outfit. Pair it with one of these stunning midis, an easy-to-wear pair of kitten heels, and some killer shades, and you’ll be effortlessly sexy - and weather-proof.

Here’s our pick of the best available to buy right now.

Burberry: The Mid-length Kensington Heritage Trench Coat Burberry Kensington Trench Coat £1490.00 Best for: an investment piece The best. The classic. The dream. If you don’t quietly covet a Burberry Trench, you might not be a true fashionista. It’s an enduring style classic - combining traditional British tailoring with French panache. It’s a perfect transitional piece for when the weather is all over the shop. Honey in tone, with military-inspired epaulettes and the perfect midi-length, it’ll last you a lifetime. A Burberry trench never goes out of fashion. Buy now

Reformation Holland Trench Massimo Dutti: COTTON TRENCH COAT WITH BELT £270.00 Best for: a slouchy fit You can wear a trench many ways - more often, you see it knotted tight to show off the figure (or help give the appearance of an hourglass). For true cool French insouciance, a la 1960s Francoise Hardy though, wear it slouchy and open - and this trench from Reformation is perfect for the task. Fully lined, this full-length cotton trench is ideal for keeping dry and throwing over any outfit, from a flirty mini dress to jeans and a perfect white tee. Buy now

Nike woven trench coat in yellow Nike woven trench coat in yellow £269.95 Best for: keeping dry This striking yellow trench coat has an air of old Hollywood glamour about it, so you’re sure to be reaching for it again and again. It features a high collar and a fixed hood, perfect to keep you dry when the rain decides to fall this summer. A real statement piece which is sure to turn heads when you wear it, and it will definitely bring some brightness to rainier summer days. Available in sizes XS to XL. Buy now

Pure Cotton Short Trench Coat Pure Cotton Short Trench Coat £165.00 Best for: a shorter trench When we think of a trench coat we tend to think something long, but it doesn’t have to be - as proven by this beautiful design by Jaeger. Made of pure cotton, it’s soft and comfortable and will mould perfectly to fit your shape, enhanced by the tie waist belt. Available in sizes 6 to 18, and in colours stone or navy. It’s traditional trench styling includes a collared neck, shoulder straps and buckled cuffs for a smart finish. Buy now

Saskia Cotton Trench Coat Saskia Cotton Trench Coat £199.00 Best for: making a statement This stunning red coat is an online exclusive from Hobbs. With striking button detailing, this cotton-rich trench coat from Hobbs offers a bold take on a timeless classic. Double storm flaps, wide notched lapels and epaulettes and add some flair. Perfect for ladies who like a bold pop of colour - and prefer to have pieces that they will have in their wardrobe and wear time and time again over many years. Available in sizes 8 to 18. Buy now

Short flowy trench Short flowy trench £59.99 Best for: elegance at a reasonable price This beautiful, soft trench is part of Mango’s Committed Collection, meaning it has been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing its environmental impact. It features a lapel-collar, long sleeves, two side pockets and a removable belt. It’s made of 90 per cent viscose, so you can be sure of a soft fabric and a flattering fit. Available in sizes XS to XL and in colours ecru, lime and peach. Buy now

Diane Von Furstenberg Floral-print twill trench coat Diane Von Furstenberg Floral-print twill trench coat £230.00 Best for: show-stopping beauty Designed by Diane Von Furstenberg, which has been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, this trench coat is sophisticated, elegant and unique. It’s not very often you get a quality designer piece at such a great price - so get yours now. It has a beautiful, abstract all over floral design in contrasting shades of blue, plum and white and features a detachable waist tie, two side slit pockets, button fastenings through the front a back vent and full lining. It’s a real statement piece. Buy now

Benetton Reversible cotton coat Benetton Reversible cotton coat £150.00 Best for: a pretty pink (with a surprise) This pretty pink trench coat is cut to a classic cut, but it has one brilliant twist: it’s reversible, so you get two looks for the price of one. One side is for block colour, when you’re layering with patterns beneath, and the other side reveals the illustrated print hiding within. It has exposed popper fastening at the front so it’s easy to take off and easy to do up, and it’s also lightweight - meaning it’s a perfect coat to carry just in case of a rain shower. Available in sizes 8 to 18. Buy now

Long water-repellent trench coat Long water-repellent trench coat £69.00 Best for: a bargain This classic trench is part of Mango’s Committed Collection. With a a crossover design, a lapel-collar, long sleeves, loops on the cuffs, a removable belt, button fastening on the front section and tortoiseshell effect buttons. It’s made of water-repellent material so you won’t get caught out if the great British weather stays true to form and we get rain all summer long. Buy now