I’m a beauty editor and these are all the skincare products I’m buying in the Amazon Prime Day event | Canva

These are all the skincare products I’m adding to my Amazon basket before they sell out.

As a beauty editor, my job is to try and test out the best skincare products so when Amazon Prime Day rolls around, I treat it like a mini shopping spree. It’s the perfect time to restock my favourites and grab any beauty products I’ve not tried yet but had my eye on for a few weeks.

Whether you're a skincare minimalist or maximalist, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your skincare routine. If you're looking to upgrade your routine with smart, science-backed picks, here are the Prime Day deals I’m adding straight to my cart now because trust me, the best beauty buys won’t stay in stock for long.

1. Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask

Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask | Amazon

I’m a big fan of K-beauty innovations, and this collagen jelly mask is a serious glow-getter. Formulated with PDRN (a salmon DNA-derived molecule known for its regenerative powers), this cooling, jelly-textured mask deeply hydrates and promotes skin elasticity.

2. Nip + Fab Salicylic Fix Night Pads with Hyaluronic Acid

Nip + Fab Salicylic Fix Night Pads with Hyaluronic Acid | Amazon

These exfoliating pads are a staple in my skincare rotation. Packed with salicylic acid to clear pores and hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated, they help control breakouts without stripping the skin. I love using these a few times a week before bed to wake up with smoother, more refined skin.

3. Electric Face Massager Portable High Frequency Heat Massage for Lifting

Electric Face Massager Portable High Frequency Heat Massage for Lifting | Amazon

Let’s be honest: facial tools can feel gimmicky, but this one actually works. It combines gentle heat with high-frequency vibrations to help depuff, lift, and sculpt the face. I use it with my favourite serum to enhance absorption and give myself a five-minute lymphatic massage.

4. Olay Vitamin C Brighten & Glow

Amazon

Vitamin C is a non-negotiable in my morning routine, and Olay’s formula is a sleeper hit. It brightens dull skin, evens tone, and gives a healthy glow. I’ve tried luxury vitamin C serums at ten times the price, and this one holds its own. A great buy for glowy summer skin.

5. Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating 2% Salicylic Acid Face Scrub

Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating 2% Salicylic Acid Face Scrub | Amazon

Affordable, effective, and dermatologist-approved. This Neutrogena scrub is a must-have for congested skin. With 2% salicylic acid, it helps unclog pores and prevent future breakouts, while being gentle enough for regular use. It’s especially helpful during the warmer months when oil and sweat levels spike.

