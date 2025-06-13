The Shark’s Flexology wand bends so you don’t have to – perfect for cleaning under furniture without moving it. | Shark

This lightweight foldable vacuum changed how we clean our small cottage – and it’s now at its best price in months.

When we downsized to a much smaller home, the last straw was our upright vacuum cleaner. It was bulky, heavy and a nightmare to store. I reluctantly swapped it for this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – and honestly, it’s been a total game changer.

Right now, it’s down from £279.99 to just £179 – a massive £100 saving, and the lowest price this model has been since last Christmas according to CamelCamelCamel.

It folds in half to store neatly in a cupboard, tackles everything from stone floors to carpets with ease, and transforms into a handheld vacuum that’s ideal for cleaning stairs, sofas or even the car. I expected to miss the suction power of our old machine – but this Shark model eats up dirt and pet hair without breaking a sweat.

The battery life is solid too. You get up to 40 minutes of run time, which is more than enough to blitz through the house in one go – and you can charge the removable battery on or off the vacuum. The LED headlights are surprisingly useful for spotting hidden dust, and the anti-hair wrap roller keeps the brush clean with minimal fuss.

It includes a removable battery (charges in or out of the unit), anti-hair wrap technology, LED headlights, a crevice tool, upholstery tool, and a motorised pet brush – plus a five-year guarantee when registered with Shark.

For smaller homes or anyone sick of bulky machines, this is a seriously smart buy. If you prefer a slightly different setup, the PowerPro with Flex Wand is also on offer for £170 – but stock won’t last at these prices.