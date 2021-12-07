The most romantic presents for your partner this Christmas

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up ten of the most romantic gifts for your other half.

There’s something for people at every stage of a relationship, whether you’re looking forward to your first Christmas together, have just moved in together, or have been married for ten years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From luxury chocolate boxes and pamper gadgets to personalized mementos, these relationship gifts are sure to win you all the points with your favorite person.

The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker £99.99 Chocolate lovers 5/5 The Velvetiser is a wonderful gift for your partner who loves getting cosy in the evenings. It makes the most gorgeous, velvety soft hot chocolate that you have ever tasted, hence the name. It’s a simple machine, but delivers barista style super delicious hot chocolate every time. All they have to do is add milk, plant milk or water, a Hotel Chocolat hot chocolate sachet - which contains real chocolate flakes - then press the button and wait 2.5 minutes before sinking in to chocolate heaven. The machine comes in various colour choices, and with two limited edition pod cups. Buy now

A Humument: A Treated Victorian Novel A Humument: A Treated Victorian Novel £14.99 art and poetry lovers 4/5 This is stunning, a singular mixture of artwork and poetry. Venerated artist Tom Philips found a Victorian novel in a second hand bookstore and drew, painted, and collaged abstract images atop it, only letting certain phrases peep through. These words create evocative poetry, a non-linear narrative of lovelorn romantic Toge. There's literally nothing quite like it: in Philips' own words, "It is a forgotten Victorian novel found by chance ... I plundered, mined, and undermined its text to make it yield the ghosts of other possible stories, scenes, poems and replaced the text stripped away with visual images of all kinds.” {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Lovehoney Sweet Seduction 12 Day Couple's Advent Calendar Lovehoney Sweet Seduction 12 Day Couple's Advent Calendar £90.00 a spot of fun 4/5 If your idea of romance extends to the saucy (and why not) this is the gift for you. Lovehoney’s Advent Calendar for Couples features a range of adult toys and items for couples to use together. A bestseller, it contains over £200 worth of items - 12 in total, including a Deluxe Mini Massage Wand Vibrator that’s worth £39.99 alone. Buy now

The Grand Wreath Box The Grand Wreath Box £75.00 Decadent treat 4/5 Weighing in at over a kilo of chocolate, this epic box of chocolates includes 84 chocolates and six festive wreaths. It’s the perfect box of sweet treats to share with your partner - and there’s plenty for you to both enjoy all the way through the season. There’s classic flavours like Ultimate Milk, Salted Caramel and Champagne truffles, flavours inspired by Christmas such as Mulled Wine, Winter Sidecar and Treacle Tart and completely unique choices such as Chilli Supernova, Vodka and Vanilla or Custard Tart. The question is, will you both pick different favourites or will you have your eye on different ones? Buy now

Personalised Hand Painted Couple Portrait Print Personalised Hand Painted Couple Portrait Print £38.00 Personalised present 5/5 This is a truly unique present that your other half will treasure forever. Each portrait is hand painted with gouache acrylic paints in the artist’s studio and then digitally enhanced to create the perfect couple print. All you have to do is submit photographs of you and your love and the artist will do all that’s needed to create a truly unique keepsake to treasure for years to come. Personalise your portrait by adding initials or names, and an extra line can be added for a date or text. The portraits are available in two colourways as pictured, dark blue with a pink heart wreath or maroon with a green wreath. Buy now

Personalised Penguin Couple Socks Personalised Penguin Couple Socks £15.00 Classic gift with a difference 4/5 Socks are a typical Christmas present, but these ones are special. They feature a cute penguin couple and heart design and can be personalised with your choice of names to create a lovely romantic gift. With different sizing options you can order two sets - so you can show your partner how much you love them by matching with them. You can also add a matching mug or two to make it an extra special gift. Prices start from £15. Buy now

Teddy Fleece Adults' Hooded Blanket Teddy Fleece Adults' Hooded Blanket £25.00 Cosy comfort 4.5/5 The ideal gift for the person who loves to spend their evenings feeling as comfortable as possible - wearing their pjs and snuggled under blankets. This hooded blanket goes one better than the average blanket because the recipient can properly wrap themselves up in it for the ultimate comfort. It feels supersoft to touch and traps in body heat so they’ll be warm all evening long. The design also features a kangaroo pocket for keeping hands warm and storing essentials. Buy now

Mixologist Hamper Mixologist Hamper £65.00 An activity to share 4/5 This mixologist hamper has everything a budding cocktail-maker needs to create delicious drinks. In the smart reusable gift box, they’ll find a bottle of Madagascan vanilla espresso martini, a stainless steel cocktail shaker and two crystal glasses to enjoy their drinks in. Once they’ve mastered the martini, there’s also a pocket book of cocktails with over 150 classic and contemporary recipes to try, so this is a gift that keeps on giving. As there’s two glasses they might even make you a cocktail or two to enjoy too. Buy now

Townhouse Christmas Electric Diffuser Townhouse Christmas Electric Diffuser £45.00 Homeware gift 4/5 Your partner can create a festive ambience at the touch of a button with this townhouse-design electric ultrasonic diffuser. Use with the Christmassy fragrance oil made with notes of sweet cinnamon and cloves mixed with zesty mandarin. The ceramic diffuser features a warm illuminating LED light. This isn’t a device that’s just for Christmas, of course, it can be used all year round with a variety of scents. Buy now

Homedics recharge shiatsu pillow Homedics recharge shiatsu pillow £59.99 Home pampering 4.5/5 What can be better than the gift of relaxation? This massage pillow can be on hand to provide calming relaxation when your loved one needs it most. The controls are simple to use, and this can be used on multiple places on their body. The heating function is optional, so they can tailor their massage to warm up for a short time or the full duration at the touch of a button. As it’s rechargable its portable and can be used anywhere with ease too. Buy now

Personalised Location Map Whisky Personalised Location Map Whisky £33.00 This is romantic, without being sickly sweet. Personalise a bottle of Scotch Whisky for your beloved with the map of any UK location (that has a postcode) - be it where you met, married, or just your favourite place. The map based on digital reproductions of original Ordnance Survey maps between 1896 - 1902, and look gorgeous. Buy now

Personalised Bauble - First Christmas In New Home Personalised Bauble - First Christmas In New Home £9.99 Stocking filler 4/5 This is an ideal gift choice if you are about to celebrate your first Christmas with your loved one. Finished with a red satin-effect ribbon, this bauble is a wonderful and thoughtful way to decorate the tree. It can be personalised with an address and message alongside a silhouette of a house. It’s a lovely keepsake that will remind them of precious memories for years to come. Buy now

Tom Ford Signature Ombre Leather Eau de Toilette 50ml Tom Ford Signature Ombre Leather Eau de Toilette £88.90 a heady, sexy scent 5/5 Tom Ford - the world's most dapper Texan native - sought to replicate the scent of luxury leather with this fragrance, and his success is uncanny. Soft, sexy, long-lasting, this is one of those special scents that has genuinely made this writer's knees weaken - it's utterly addictive. Ostensibly masculine, this also smells chic and sultry on a lady. The type of scent you adore inhaling when embracing your beloved. Buy now