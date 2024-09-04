Inside the latest dream house up for grabs with Omaze

Omaze’s latest competition is for a £2.5million house in Yorkshire and there’s a little known way to enter for free

This article contains affiliate links.

Dreaming of winning an Omaze luxury home but can’t afford the entry fee? We have the answer with a little-known free way that could get you closer to winning your dream property, like the latest Yorkshire mansion worth over £2.5million.

The free entries into the Omaze draw are even treated the same way as those from paying contestants. There are strict rules you’ll have to follow to enter for free, but we have simplified them below.

Omaze entry bundles start from £10 a month into the million pound house draw but the money raised helps to support charities and “great causes”. The latest competition for a stunning country pile in Yorkshire is supporting Mencap, which helps people with a learning disability, along with their families and carers.

The gorgeous six-bed and six bathroom period property currently up for grabs is in Ryedale, near York. It’s close to North York Moors National Park with spectacular views across the Vale of Pickering.

Along with lavish interiors including a luxury kitchen with an island, there’s stables, an outdoor pool and a loft apartment. The furnishings are even thrown in for one lucky winner, who also bags £250,000 cash.

The spectacular Georgian country house with equestrian facilities is in scenic Ryedale, North Yorkshire

This spectacular house has an estimated long-term income of bringing in between £6,000 to £7,000 per month for those who would rather rent it out than move in.

Here’s how to put in entries for free in the hope of winning the life-changing draw.

How to enter Omaze for free

The way to enter Omaze for free is by sending it in by post. But be warned that the official rules and experience rules still apply to this, including that anyone entering is aged 18 and over. You can see all the rules at Omaze here.

The postal entry can be sent on a postcard or by writing the information required on a blank piece of paper and sending it off in an envelope.

Write down these details on the paper or postcard:

Full legal name

Address including city and postcode

Email address

State clearly which prize draw you are entering, such as Omaze Million Pound House Draw - Yorkshire

Send the sheet of paper in an envelope or the postcard with a first or second class stamp to Omaze Scrutineers - Yorkshire House Draw, Civica Election Services, 33 Clarendon Road, London, N8 0NW.

Stunning kitchen in the Yorkshire house up for grabs in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw | Omaze

Important things to remember with a free entry into Omaze

Here’s some tips to avoid your Omaze entry being disqualified.

Make sure you have done it in clear handwriting or print as unreadable entries will be “deemed invalid”

Don’t use a PO Box address as they are not accepted

A maximum of one entry can be made per postcard or envelope received, but there is no limit to the number of entries posted in

The cut-off time for postal entries is earlier and must be received and processed before 5pm on the closing date of the competition

Subscriber Exclusive Flash Draws are also available to enter for free by post with set wording. See the instructions at the Omaze website here for more details.