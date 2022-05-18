Take a look inside the property which hosts Hong Lok Garden

A five bedroom home in a Peterborough village has gone on the market with a takeaway kitchen.

The property on Wisbech Road, in Thorney, is grade II listed and has a guide price of £425,000 on Zoopla.

This family home has spacious entrance hallway, which leads to a living room with an open fire and a large kitchen dining room.

There is also a utility room and five double bedrooms on the first floor with a bathroom including separate shower enclosure and a separate WC.

There are also a couple of outhouses that are off the courtyard garden, which are used as storage rooms with potential to be converted.

Take a look round the property and commercial kitchen in the following 11 pictures:

Undefined: related

1. Hong Lok Garden The premesis of Hong Lok Garden is now up for sale (image: Zoopla) Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Courtyard There are also a couple of outhouses that are off the courtyard garden that are used as storage rooms (image: Zoopla) Photo Sales

3. Thorney address The takeaway is an end-of-terrace home (image: Zoopla) Photo Sales

4. Bathroom The upstairs has a bathroom and a detached toilet, as well as an en-suite (image: Zoopla) Photo Sales