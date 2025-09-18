Getting fit never looked so good with the Better Me Home Pilates studio kit and gym wear | Better Me

Forget January resolutions - this September I swapped the pricey gym for the Better Me Pilates Studio Kit, and it’s genuinely changed the way I work out.

Forget January! September is truly the time for fresh starts and putting your best foot forward. After debating whether or not to join a gym, I finally decided to try the at-home Pilates kit from Better Me, and it's been the best decision ever.

I recently tried the Better Me Home Pilates Studio Kit and honestly I love it! It really feels like I’ve brought a mini Pilates studio into my living room. The Home Pilates Studio Kit £219 comes with everything you need for a full-body workout at home.

The ivory set includes; a toning ring, Pilates sliders, soft ball, adjustable weight bands, Pilates loop bands, long resistance bands and a a pair of grip socks. However it doesn’t include a yoga mat unlike some of the the other sets available.

Better Me Pilates Studio Kit | Better Me

Home Pilates Studio Kit

Is it easy to use?

I was worried at first that it would be complicated, but it’s actually really simple to set up and use. The resistance bands clip on and off easily, and the bar feels sturdy but lightweight. Even if you’re new to Pilates (like I was), the instructions and guided videos make it really straightforward. After a few session’s I’m starting to feel like I’m now getting the hang of it.

How was the experience?

The workouts are fun, low-impact, and surprisingly effective. I love how versatile the kit is I can do everything from squats and lunges to core and arm exercises, all with one compact piece of equipment. It makes me feel like I’m getting that studio-class vibe without having to leave home or pay for expensive memberships. Plus, it doesn’t take up much space, which is a big win.

Look good whilst working out

I also tried their Catline collection gym wear and it’s just as impressive. The Contour Stitch Leggings £43 with the matching Contour Long Sleeve Zip-Up Jacket £58 in black are super sleek, comfortable, and flattering they really give that “second skin” feel.

The Contour Stitch Leggings and matching Contour Long Sleeve Zip-Up Jacket | Better Me

And the Closed-Back Catsuit in Burgundy £87 is a total showstopper. It’s one of their absolute bestsellers for a reason a real statement piece that makes you feel confident and stylish while you work out. Honestly, I love that I can feel both supported and put-together whether I’m doing Pilates at home or heading out for a quick coffee afterward.

Closed-Back Catsuit in Burgundy £ | Better Me

The Better Me Pilates Studio Kit is absolutely worth it. It’s easy to use, beginner-friendly but also challenging enough to grow with you, and it makes working out at home enjoyable. Pair it with their Catline gym wear, and you’ve got the perfect combo: effective workouts and stylish, confidence-boosting outfits.

