The most fashionable puffer jackets for women

Both lightweight and effective at holding in heat when required, the puffer jacket is the perfect solution of those days when it’s not too cold but neither too warm.

The quilted design creates the jacket’s trademark ‘puffy’ look, but despite that they can help you streamline your silhouette if you choose one in a dark colour or a slim fit. Of course, you can also choose one in an oversized style too; the options are endless and the choice is yours.

The jacket can be dressed up or dressed down, depending on what you choose to wear underneath, and there’s plenty of space for all your autumn/winter knits too.

Here’s our pick of ten of the best ladies puffer jackets for sale so you can step out in style whether we have sun or showers.

The North Face Saikuru cropped jacket in black (Exclusive at ASOS) The North Face Saikuru cropped jacket in black £180.00 Exclusive to ASOS, this cropped puffer jacket is padded for extra warmth, perfect as we wave goodbye to summer and welcome in the cooler autumn nights once again. It features a funnel neck and zip side pockets so you can be cosy and keep all of your items close by and safe. There’s an embroidered logo to front and back of the jacket, and is cut to a regular fit so you can be sure all your favourite winter knits will fit underneath. Available in sizes XS to XL. Buy now

ASOS DESIGN oversized recycled puffer jacket in cream ASOS Design oversized recycled puffer jacket in cream £45.00 A smooth woven fabric made with recycled polyester, this jacket is good for you and good for the environment. Plastic bottles and textile waste have been processed into plastic chips and melted into new fibres to make this jacket, which saves water and energy and reduces greenhouse-gas emissions. It’s part of the ASOS responsible edit and is cut for an oversized cut. As the sizing on this jacket runs large it is recommended that you buy a size down if you prefer a closer fit. The style does, however, mean that as the weather turns colder you can fit your fluffiest jumpers and cardigans underneath. It has a high neck with zip and press-stud fastening too for extra warmth. Available in sizes 4 to 18. Buy now

Monki Sue recycled short printed padded jacket in multi Monki Sue recycled short printed padded jacket in multi £40.00 Stand out from the crowd with this truly unique puffer jacket, featuring a variety of colour and cute prints. If you’re all for personality and expression, then Monki is the brand for you. Known for its street-meets-Scandi-chic designs, it grabs bold, bright colours and a whole lot of prints, before playing them out across a collection of clothing. This impressive jacket, which is like a bold patchwork quilt you can wear, features a funnel neck, zip fastening and press-stud side pockets. Available in sizes XS to XXL. Buy now

Feather & Down Quilted Puffer Jacket Feather & Down Quilted Puffer Jacket £79.00 Zip up this feather and down puffer jacket and you’ll be safe from cold weather spells. It’s cut to a regular fit with a snug high neck, in a flattering waisted style. Water-repellent Stormwear technology will keep you dry, while padding ensures you stay cosy. It’s cleverly designed with a concealed hood that can be zipped in or out and finished with faux leather trims and handy zipped pockets. Never get caught out by a rain shower again. Available in sizes 6 to 24 and dark ochre (pictured) or black. Buy now

Thermowarmth™ Leopard Print Puffer Coat Thermowarmth™ Leopard Print Puffer Coat £35.00 When the temperature drops, turn to this chic leopard print puffer jacket to keep you looking stylish and feeling warm. It’s cut in a regular fit, with an adjustable waist for a flattering silhouette. The Thermowarmth filling keeps you toasty, and the zip-up pockets are lined with microfleece for extra insulation. It also has water-repellent Stormwear technology which will help you to stay dry in a shower. You’ll even find concealed hood tucked inside the funnel neckline and a secure internal pocket to keep your valuables easily accessible and safe. Available in sizes 6 to 24. Buy now

Feather & Down Puffer Jacket Feather & Down Puffer Jacket £49.50 The luxurious feather and down padding of this puffer jacket will keep you cosy on the chilliest days. Regular fit, with a concealed hood in the funnel neck and zip-up side pockets keep your valuables secure. Detailed with horizontal quilting and elasticated cuffs to keep the warmth in and the cool air out. It also has water-repellent Stormwear technology to help you stay comfortable and dry. Available in sizes 6 to 24 and five colours; dusted pink (pictured), black, red, blue and light blue. Buy now

Reversible Puffer Jacket - Navy Stripe/Moroccan Blue Reversible Puffer Jacket £120.00 This lightweight puffer jacket with a fun rainbow design makes dressing for windy days a breeze. It’s water resistant with gently elasticated cuffs, hem and hood for maximum comfort and cosiness. Speaking of being snug, the filling is made from recycled materials for next-level warmth. By wearing this jacket, you are doing your bit to shop ethically - but you’ll still look and feel great. The best part? It’s fully reversible for a choice of two looks. Don’t worry, pockets have been added to both the inner and outer layers so you’ll never run out of space to hold your much loved items. Available in sizes 6 to 22. Buy now

Quilt Detail Hooded Puffer Quilt Detail Hooded Puffer £45.00 Breathe life into your new season layering with this gorgeous purple puffer jacket. You can supersize your silhouette in this padded jacket, or pull it in close to your body thanks to the draw string at the bottom of the item. Available in sizes 8 to 16. Buy now

Puffer Jacket With Bumbag Puffer Jacket With Bumbag £45.00 A black jacket is a staple item in any wardrobe, and this lightweight puffer jacket is the perfect addition as it will see you through both the spring and autumn season. The best bit is this jacket also comes with a complimentary matching bumbag so you also have additional space to store all of your things when you’re out and about. Available in sizes 8 to 16. For even more bumbags, check out our list of the best bumbags to keep your hands free and your outfit stylish. Buy now