If your house has high humidity levels, this can be a perfect breeding ground for mould and dust mites, which can contribute to an increased risk of asthma or eczema. Too much humidity can also cause damp, mould and mildew, which can damage your home, and can lead to rooms smelling unpleasant or feeling stuffy.

What do dehumidifiers do?

Dehumidifiers work by removing moisture from the air and collecting it in a water tank. Depending on the machine, they can also collect dust and dirt in their filters. Depending on your dehumidifier, you can either then empty the water tank, or connect a hose for continuous drainage.

Removing the moisture and dust from the air makes the environment less appealing to dust mites and other unwanted pests in the home.

What are the benefits of a dehumidifier?

Using a dehumidifier isn’t just useful for preventing allergies: it can also help your laundry to dry faster, and to help your home heat up faster. They’re also inexpensive to run, making them a wallet-friendly addition to your home.

So which dehumidifier should you go for? First, take into account the size of your home and the rooms you’ll be looking to dehumidify.

If you’re on a budget and looking to remove the moisture out of a small room such as a home office or utility room, you can buy one on the smaller and cheaper end of the scale, while if you’re looking for strong dehumidifying power throughout your home and have the space for a heavy duty machine, you’ll want to invest a bit more in your device.

We’ve included a range of dehumidifiers of all sizes, prices and styles, testing each one to suss out their moisture-removing qualities. Whatever your budget and your home’s needs, we have the dehumidifier for you in our roundup.

Lakeland Modern Moisture Absorber Lakeland Modern Moisture Absorber £29.99 aesthetics 4/5 If you don’t like the look of a traditional dehumidifier but you still want the moisture in your home to be soaked up, the Modern Moisture Absorber from British brand Lakeland is a perfect compromise. Rather than working like a machine, this is a beautiful decorative ceramic pot with a bamboo lid - but under its lid is a water collection tank and absorbent tablet that absorbs moisture in the air, helping to prevent condensation, mould and unpleasant smells in spaces of up to 15 square metres. It lasts between one and three months, and is easy to replace the tablet once it’s finished. We loved how chic this looked in our home, and how simple it was to use too. Buy now

PureMate 500ml Compact & Portable Air Dehumidifier PureMate 500ml Compact & Portable Air Dehumidifier £34.99 affordability 4/5 Want to dehumidify without breaking the bank? Then the PureMate 500ml Compact & Portable Air Dehumidifier is a great option. Small, unobtrusive and offering great value for money, this dehumidifier comes in either black or white, and can remove up to 250ml of moisture per day with a 500ml water tank capacity. It’s perfect for smaller rooms such as home offices or utility rooms, and has an automated electronic shut off so you don’t need to worry about overflow once the tank is full. We particularly liked how quiet this was - perfect for leaving on all day without bothering you at all. Buy now

Russell Hobbs 600ml Fresh Air Mini Compact Black Dehumidifier Russell Hobbs 600ml Fresh Air Mini Compact Black Dehumidifier £54.99 small spaces 4.5/5 If you’re in need of a dehumidifier that does the job without taking up loads of space - and without grabbing too much attention - this low key, effective and affordable option from trusty electrical appliance brand Russell Hobbs is the one to pick. It couldn’t be simpler to set up and use, with an LED on-off button and a 600ml water tank that’s easy to empty. Weighing just 900g, it’s easy to transport from room to room, and will work in spaces up to 15 metres squared, ideal for smaller rooms such as bedrooms or utility rooms. We particularly liked the sleek, contemporary design, with the futuristic black gadget sure to blend seamlessly into any room and look right at home on your desk. Buy now

Silentnight Thermoelectric Dehumidifier Silentnight Thermoelectric Dehumidifier £50.70 quietness 4/5 The Thermoelectric Dehumidifier from sleep experts Silent Night is a good choice if you’re noise sensitive and the whirring of appliances drives you bonkers. This unobtrusive dehumidifier quietly works its magic in the background without making a racket, removing up to 600ml of moisture from the air every day and working in rooms up to 25 square metres. It’s super easy to use, with a simple on-off switch and a water tank that’s a doddle to empty. It’s light and compact, making it easy to move from room to room, and has an auto shut-off feature for peace of mind. Buy now

Russell Hobbs 10L Dehumidifier: Russell Hobbs 10L Dehumidifier £109.00 value for money 4.5/5 We were really impressed with the 10L Dehumidifier from Russell Hobbs. Extracting 10 litres of moisture in a 24 hour period in rooms between 15 and 30 square metres, and with a two litre water tank, this is a really effective appliance with loads of added features that make it great value for money. It comes with a hose to allow for continuous draining, timer and silent modes and auto defrost and restart settings. We liked how the timer mode in particular allows for less hassle and more control over when you want to dehumidify, and thought the two-tone colours looked sleek too. An added bonus was the portable handle and wheels underneath, making it easy to carry around despite being on the heavy side. Buy now

Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier Delonghi AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier £209.99 laundry function 5/5 For serious dehumidifying power, opt for the Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier from Italian manufacturer De’Longhi. Removing up to 12 litres of excess moisture every 24 hours, this is a serious machine that promises to improve the quality of your air. As well as its dust filter, it has a removable filter to catch allergens in the air, perfect for those with allergic tendencies. It also comes with a continuous drainage pipe. Our favourite thing about this dehumidifier was its laundry setting, perfect to speed up the drying time after you do your washing, and we were also impressed by how quiet it was considering its large size. Buy now