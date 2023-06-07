The Summer I Turned Pretty fans rejoice as the show has finally announced when we’ll get a trailer for the upcoming season, and it’s coming sooner than you think. As in, tomorrow.

That’s right guys, pack your bags for another summery adventure to Cousins beach with Belly and the gang. News on the upcoming series had been fairly quiet until last month when the show announced its release schedule for every episode.

The show then gave fans its first look at the series with a rangeof images including all our favourite characters, and big hints at what is to come for Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad. Since then, fans have been begging for a trailer, and our wishes have finally been answered.

Fans first became suspicious of a potential trailer when the show’s official Instagram page posted a road sign with Cousins Beach and the number five next to it. Many assumed that it meant a trailer would be coming in five days and they were absolutely correct.

The show confirmed the teaser trailer would be coming on June 8 alongside a new picture of Belly, with her infinity necklace from season one (we’re screaming too). The caption of the image read: “Dreaming of summer…and the teaser trailer tomorrow.”

So, when is The Summer I Turned Pretty season two coming? Here’s everything you need to know about the long awaited return.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty is scheduled to drop on July 15 when we will get not one, but three episodes. The episodes from then on will be released weekly in the following order:

July 14 - Love Lost, Love Scene, Love Sick

July 21 - Love Game

July 28 - Love Fool

August 4 - Love Fest

August 11 - Love Affair

August 18 - Love Triangle

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two cast

Christopher Briney as Conrad and Lola Tung as Belly, sat together by the ocean at sunset (Credit: Dana Hawley/Prime Video)

An official full cast list has yet to be released for the upcoming series. However, some new characters have been announced, as well as a fan favourite from the first series saying goodbye.

Minnie Mills, who played Shayla, Steven’s love interest, confirmed she would not return for a second season with a heartbreaking yet heartwarming post to Instagram on April 19. The lengthy caption began with: “First and foremost, I want to say thank you to Shayla. Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person.”

Minnie went on to call her role on TSITP “a dream come true,” and an opportunity to move the needle on Asian female representation on-screen. Shayla was Minnie’s first acting role.

As for new faces joining the cast, it was announced back in August 2022 that actors Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher had been cast in recurring undisclosed roles.

Here is a full list of cast members confirmed to be returning:

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two

Prime Video has released the first full series of The Summer I Turned Pretty so if you want to catch up you can right now. While we don’t know when the second season will arrive we know it will also air on Prime Video .

The Summer I Turned Pretty

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

