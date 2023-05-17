Selling Sunset is back for its sixth season on Netflix and has not one, but two new agents joining The Oppenheim Group’s ranks. The two new additions to the team were teased earlier this year in the Selling Sunset season six trailer.

One of the new girls is Bre Tiesi who dramatically struts into the trailer while her own voice-over says: "I’m kind of a mirror," she explains. "Whatever you give me is what you’re gonna get. I mean business. I’m about my business. I’m here to ****– this ****up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bre will be joined by her fellow newcomer Nicole Smith, who can be heard saying: "100 million dollars in sales and counting? If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s going to be an issue."

The girls will be joining the ranks after two of the show’s original stars, Christine Quinn and Maya Vander, quit the show to start their own ventures. So, who are the new additions to The Oppenheim Group? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Selling Sunset: Who is Bre Tiesi?

Bre Tiesi is a brand new addition to The Oppenheim Group. Tiesi is a model but also has real estate experience. A statement released by Netflix describes Bre as a ‘key player in the entertainment industry. Her sharp understanding of Los Angeles’s various components, from business to branding, Hollywood to homes, allowed her to soar to stardom.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told People: ‘I wanted to transition out of modelling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. I started taking it [real estate] more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modelling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. It’s time to be a big girl!’

Bre shares a son, Legendary Love, with TV presenter Nick Cannon. Bre also said that they’ve dated on and off for 10 years. However,it’s not clear if they’re currently together.

Bre was born on May 4, 1991 and is 31 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selling Sunset: Who is Nicole Young?

Nicole Young is no stranger to the real estate industry and is actually a long-time member of The Oppenheim Group. She is finally going to be joining her co-workers on screen and is considered an ‘OG’ at the LA-based company where she is reportedly the company’s top earner.

Nicolewas supposed to appear in the first season of the show but was initially reluctant totoshare her life, admitting she got ‘cold feet’. She told People Magazine: “Originally, I was a part of the main cast. Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming.”

She added: “I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business – which I’m very protective of – to the entire world ... I’ve grown personally and professionally a lot. At the end of the day, it’s an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eagle-eyed fans will recognise Nicolefrom Mary and Roman’s wedding during the season two finale. She was the ceremony’s officiant.

The company’s website states Nicole is ‘always a loyal and fierce advocate of her clients’ best interests’ and ‘has an extraordinary ability to negotiate and come up with creative solutions in order to execute any deal’.

Nicoleis married to husband Brandon Young. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selling Sunset season 6 full cast

The show has said goodbye to some of its realtors for season six as Christine Quinn and Maya Vander left The Oppenheim Group last year. Maya recently announced she was leaving the show, writing on Instagram that it was “not an easy decision”.

Here are the people confirmed to return for season six:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Mary Fitzgerald

Heather Young

Chrishell Stause

Emma Hernan

Davina Potratz

Amanza Smith

Chelsea Lazkani

How to watch Netflix’s Selling Sunset

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad