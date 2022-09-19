Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: world leaders gather inside Westminster Abbey ahead of state funeral
NHS workers will walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession following the funeral.
The United Kingdom will say a final ‘goodbye’ to Queen Elizabeth II when she is taken to her final resting place in Windsor Castle following a state funeral in Westminster Abbey.
The funeral of the late monarch is set to be watched by more than four billion people, according to some television experts.
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 10:15
Foreign dignitaries have been greeted at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walked through the doors shortly after 10am.
Stay with us today as we bring you all of the before, during and after coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in Westminster Abbey, the streets of London and Windsor Castle.