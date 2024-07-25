Leading homebuilder highlights part exchange at popular Cambridgeshire development
With a range of four bedroom homes available, perfectly suited to a range of buyers including second steppers and growing families, Whittlesey Lakeside is the ideal place to set down roots.
Those looking to make a move can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer becoming a buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain and eliminating any estate agency fees.
Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.
“Our Part Exchange scheme is the perfect helping hand for those with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new Barratt home as soon as it’s ready.
“With great amenities nearby and countryside views surrounding properties, Whittlesey is the perfect place for growing families to settle down and discover their forever home.”
Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of the bustling market town of Whittlesey, which offers a wide range of amenities including schools for all ages, a doctor’s surgery, a post office, butchers and a selection of independent shops. There is also an Aldi supermarket now open at the development.
Working professionals can rest assured with the development providing easy access to major towns and cities in the area like Peterborough and Cambridge through excellent road links with the A605, A1 and A47.
For more information about development in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.
