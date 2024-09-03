Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has a three-part show, The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan which is described by the BBC as a show where ‘Romesh tries to get to the bottom of some of the most mysterious celebrity deaths that shocked a nation.’

In the second episode of his three-part show, The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan, Romesh looked into the death of Nancy Spungen, who was the girlfriend of Sex Pistols star Sid Vicious. The first episode of the series covered the controversial death of American rapper Tupac Shakur.

In 1978, Sex Pistols star Sid Vicious was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of his girlfriend Nancy Spungen was found in their New York hotel room; the couple had been staying at the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan. Since her body was discovered, there have been countless conspiracy theories surrounding her death, our sister title National World reports.

One year after Nancy Spungen was found dead, Sex Pistols star Sid Vicious died of a heroin overdose in New York, and was found dead by his mother, Anne Beverley. According to the BBC at the time, “There had been a party in the flat to celebrate Mr Vicious' release on $50,000 bail yesterday, pending his trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen last October.

On a Digital Spry forum about the programme, fans have expressed their anger about the programme and one said: “I am rarely annoyed from the very start of a programme, but what is airing now on BBC 2 has really mis-judged this. From the very first shot it is presented in a comedic way about the murder of a young woman and the suicide of a young man. He has no idea about them, he was 6 months old when they died. Even if this programme comes around to better looking at their life and what happened, how on earth did he and the production company think this was a way to introduce this.”

Although there was some criticism of the programme, other fans took to the forum to show their support of the show and one said: “I think it’s a brilliant series.Some of you need to get a grip! He’s a comedian! And, in Tupac’s case, a massive fan.”