Loser Kerry is a real winner at Peterborough Slimming World group

Being the best at losing wouldn’t normally help you to scoop an award - yet one women from Peterborough has done just that, after being named the ‘Greatest Loser’ 2019.

That’s because Kerry Campbell has lost a life-changing 6st 2Ib to take the title, which is awarded to the member of her Wednesday night Slimming World group who has lost the most weight, and feels great as a result.

Kerry now and before her weightloss

Kerry, who has dropped from a size 24 to a size 16, says: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good.I feel like a new women since losing weight, in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

“For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

The proud 26-year-old, from Yaxley, joined the Wednesday Sawtry group, which is run by Sarah Dean, who took on the group in January this year.

Kerry says: “My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit in, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.”

Sarah, who runs the Wednesday Sawtry Slimming World group, says: “The changes in Kerry are incredible. I hope her success will inspire other people who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action.”

The Sawtry group meets every Wednesday at 5:30pm and 7:30pm at Sawtry Junior Academy. To join call Sarah on 07888819005 or pop along.