Peterborough pre-school celebrates ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

It was all smiles at Hampton Hargate’s Cygnets pre-school after an ‘Outstanding’ rating from education watchdog Ofsted.

After the visit, the Ofsted report said of the setting in Hargate Way, which offers sessional care for 2, 3 and 4 year-olds: “Children form very close relationships with their key person and other staff, and build strong friendships with one another. Behaviour is excellent.

“Staff expertly promote children’s communication and language skills. They model clear speaking and careful listening.”

A Cygnets spokewoman added: “I was overjoyed for the whole team that we had worked hard to raise the quality of care that we provide. It reflects really well on the time we put into the children and families that we have in the setting.”