Pool and snooker club right on cue for Peterborough city centre

Pool and snooker is returning to Peterborough city centre - with a new members club and lounge bar set to open in September.

The irst floor premises on Cowgate,which until recently was a gym , had prior to that for many years been a Riley’s Snooker Club.

Barker Storey Matthews acted for the landlord in securing a new leisure tenant, who will trade as Players Sports Lounge Pool and Snooker Club.

The new pool and snooker club is the second venue for the operator. Paul Kounnis, whose other club is in Woolwich, South East London.

Mr Kounnis said the new club would have around 25 tables for American, English and Chinese 8-ball pool and snooker, and would hopefully open at the beginning of September.

On confirming the letting of the property to the new occupier on a ten year lease today, Julian Welch of Barker Storey Matthews’ Peterborough office said, “After the previous tenant had decided to relocate to more suitable premises, the landlord was keen to have an occupier in the property – which is designated for leisure use – who would be in keeping with the other commercial occupiers on Cowgate.

“All parties have worked hard to secure a deal that sees this independent leisure operator bring a concept to Peterborough that does not currently exist in the city centre. The premises were occupied by Riley’s Snooker Club previously, so it is good to see this use brought back to life.

“It adds a new dimension to the leisure scene in Peterborough’s central area and I am sure will be well received.”