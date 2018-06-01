Picture special: Peterborough’s mini pirates conquer the seven seas at Queensgate

Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre set sail with their Jolly Roger flying high for a Treasure Island themed half term adventure!

Little scallywags and mini pirates joined Long Joan Silver and No Beard Jack for a rip-roaring, rib tickling good time as they explored the high seas in search of buried treasure, and tried to avoid walking the dreaded plank!

Laddies and lassies took park in the free event which was held for one day only and was full to the rafters with games, storytelling and seafaring challenges for all ages.

Captain swashbuckler Laura Chandler, Marketing Manager said “Our free Treasure Island themed event was a huge success for families and went down a storm with our mini shoppers. The adventure was filled with fun challenges and activities which mini pirates loved and we even had some children turn up in fancy dress, which was fantastic.”

