Landmark city centre restaurant building is put up for sale

It opened with a fanfare promising Peterborough diners “food influenced by the Raj”, and closed with a whimper pending “major refurbishment” - now the home of a la carte Indian restaurant turned multi-cuisine operator Ba Shoh has gone up for sale.

The former city library building has been a dominant landmark on the city centre’s Broadway food and drink strip for many years- at the turn of the century it was nightclub Break for the Border with the adjoining Cafe en Seine bar.

Interiors of Ba Shoh restaurant at Broadway EMN-151028-180702009

For a decade it was the flagship Imperial Bento Chinese restaurant and Bar Fever, which closed in 2015 and saw the building bought for around £1.5m by thye team behind Ba Shoh.

Another half a million pounds or so was spent on a lavish refurbishment creating a stunning dining out venue which opened in November of the same year.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, howver, and a little over 12 months later Ba Shoh became an all you can eat buffet restaurant adding Chinese, Thai and Mexican to the Indian offering.

Then suddenly last October the outside seating disappeared, the curtains were drawn and a sign on the door said it was to undergo a “major refurbishment”.

Nothing has changed since then until yesterday when leading city agents Barker Storey Matthews revealed they were handling the sale of the building, which offered potential buyers the chance to own a venue perfectly placed to capitalise on the city centre’s night time economy.

Director Julian Welch said: “Peterborough’s ‘night time circuit’ is a key feature of the city’s leisure and entertainment scene.

“The property at 42 Broadway is perfectly placed on ‘the circuit’. It’s a large, impressive landmark building and offers a range of potential leisure uses to any owner and operator who want to make the most of the city’s vibrant night time economy.”

Viewing of 42 Broadway Peterborough is strictly by appointment through Barker Storey Matthews as the sole agent. For more information, contact Julian Welch at the Peterborough office, tel 01733 897722, jw@bsm.uk.com or through bsm.uk.com.

The asking price is only available on application