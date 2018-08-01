Fun for young and old as medieval village comes to Queensgate
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Shoppers can take a step back in time 900 years, back to Medeshamstede, when Peterborough was born, as part of Queensgate Shopping Centre’s week-long celebration and festivities to mark the 900th anniversary of the city’s cathedral
Until Sunday a medieval village, complete with a castle and towering turrets, will come to life in Central Square. There is entertainment, crafts and activities each day such as bread making, crown and shield making workshops, Merlin’s spell school, dressing up, stories of bravery and valour and much more. Knights of the Round Table battle with incredible sword skills, listen to traditional harps and folk music, and for those that have been naughty, it’s off to the village stocks.