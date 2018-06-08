Carluccio’s in Peterborough city centre set to close

Carluccio’s, one of the restaurants that led the resurgence of the eating out scene in Peterborough, is to close, it has been revealed today.

In 2013 Carluccio’s, along with Nando’s, became the first big chain restaurants to be lured to the new-look city centre after the huge redevelopment of Cathedral Square.

Carluccio's in Peterborough

The likes of Prezzo, Wildwood, Bill’s, Argo Lounge Turtle Bay and Wagamama followed.

However, the Italian restaurant and deli chain became the latest big name to fall foul of financial troubles and last week creditors approved its proposed company voluntary arrangement (CVA) - and restructuring that put 30 restaurants at risk.

Today it was revealed the restaurant in Cumbergate would be a victim of the cuts.

A spokeswoman said: “Following the announcement that Carluccio’s has entered a CVA, it is confirmed that the Peterborough restaurant will close.

“This is due to rising business costs and unsustainable rental levels and in no way reflects the passion and commitment displayed by our team. We thank them for their hard work along with all our loyal customers who have supported their local Carluccio’s.“

No date has been given for the closure and the restaurant will continue to trade as normal until then.

News of the proposed closure comes days after we revealed the doors had shut at La Bucatarie Romanian restaurant in New Road, and weeks after Chimichanga on Church Street shut for good, a victim of the problems affecting the Prezzo group.