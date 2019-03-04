Stamford restaurants go head to head in national competition

Two leading Stamford restaurants have been “pitad” against each other in the annual search for the nation’s best kebabs.

The Mad Turk, in St Paul’s Street, and Zada, in St Mary’s Hill, have both made the 10 in the British Kebab Awards 2019 Best Kebab Restaurant (regional) category.

Zada in Stamford EMN-190125-113232001

For The Mad Turk it is the second successive year the Turkish-Cypriot food specialist has made the final - last year it was runner-up in the category.

Owner Ertunch Kazim, known as Kaz to his loyal customers since opening in 2013, is hoping to go one better this time out.

He said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be nominated for a second time for a British Kebab Award.

“Last year we came first runner up in the regional category. This year we would be over the moon to get first place and bring a win home for our already fantastic town.”

It is the second nomination Zada, which opened in 2015 and has made a big impression in the town - and twice earned a listing in the prestigious Michelin restaurant guide.

Manager Iva Banyalieva said: “We are really proud that we are nominated for second year for British Kebab Awards.

“Our team has worked really hard in order to provide an amazing selection of traditional dishes which are not available in every Turkish Restaurant. The recipes our chefs created have been taken from our mothers and grandmothers from when we were children, giving our customers the opportunity to try the full Turkish experience.”

“I would like to take the oportunity to thank all our staff for donating all their tips for charity and helping the less fortunate. I am privileged to manage such a team.”

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in London on March 18.