Stamford duo talk their way to national competition finals

Two Year 12 students at Stamford School have become the East Midlands champions in the regional final of the English-Speaking Union Schools’ (ESU) Debating Mace hosted by Stamford Endowed Schools and will attend the national finals at the end of the month.

Having successfully navigated the first two rounds of the competition, the team (Oscar Dixon-Spain and Tom Watson) survived tough competition from five other schools in the region, including Uppingham, Oundle and Stowe, to win the title.

Tom and Oscar have worked together as a debating team since Year 9.

Anna England-Kerr, the adjudicator and head of ESU Debate Education, praised their teamwork, persuasive delivery and engagement with the arguments in the debate.

The team are now looking forward to a trip to the national finals at Dartmouth House, the ESU Headquarters in London, where they will take part in a semi-final and compete for a place in the grand final.

Karen Leetch, Head of Debating at Stamford, praised the team for their hard work and commitment: “I’m delighted by the result. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the team to have the experience of attending the national finals of this prestigious competition and a first for Stamford School debating”.

Pictures: Left to right: Tom Watson and Oscar Dixon-Spain