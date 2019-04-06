National accolade for inspirational Stamford teenager

A Stamford teenager has won a national accolade for changing the lives of young deaf children.

Fifteen-year old Beatrice Cadman has been highly commended in the Young Person of the Year category at the UK-wide 2019 Shine a Light Awards organised by learning company Pearson, in partnership with The Communication Trust.

Beatrice was honoured not only for her sheer dedication in developing her own communication skills, but also for raising awareness of the needs of young deaf children.

The Awards, which took place at Pearson’s headquarters in London, celebrate innovative work and excellent practice in supporting children and young people’s speech, language and communication development.

The awards were hosted by British comic actress and writer, Sally Phillips, whose eldest son, Olly, was born with Down’s Syndrome.

Beatrice has amazed doctors, professionals, her friends and family. When she was born, Beatrice’s parents were told she would not be able to hear speech or a dog barking and that, at most, she would be able to hear a jet engine if it were to take off right next to her. Just five years later, Beatrice was proudly walking through the school gate with age-appropriate language, on par with her hearing peers and with unbelievably clear diction.

By the age of 12, Beatrice demonstrated her confidence and communication skills by talking passionately and clearly about her personal experience in front of MPs, organisations and families of deaf children. She has interviewed Jeremy Paxman live, in front of an invited audience of philanthropists, charitable foundations and industry experts and just last year, Beatrice was invited to host the biannual Power of Speech event at the Houses of Parliament.

A truly inspirational, confident, and mature young woman, Beatrice now works hard to help Auditory UK support families of younger deaf children, whilst studying for her GCSEs and volunteering in her local charity shop.

Beatrice said: “I am so pleased to have been highly commended for a Shine A Light award. The ceremony has been a great opportunity for me to show others that, whilst I am profoundly deaf, my life aspirations are sky high.

“Many people still don’t realise that with the benefits of new technology and the right support deaf children can achieve anything they want to in life.”