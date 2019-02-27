Come one, come all and have a ball with your favourite princesses

The ultimate pop princess party Once Upon A Princess will be hoping to leave audiences happy ever after when it visits Stamford Corn Exchange on Sunday, March 3.

This smash-hit glittering production - there are two shows on March 3 at 12 noon and 4pm - features all your favourite fairytale princesses plus a soundtrack of top pop hits and movie musical classics that will have the whole audience singing and dancing.

The books in the Fairyland library have got muddled up and magic maker Fairy Muddled needs your help to put the pages back in the right books.

Join her as she follows the clues to discover which princess will marry Prince Charming.

Once Upon A Princess, now in its third sparkling year, continues to entertain, inspire and captivate little princes and princesses with its toe-tapping, dance in the aisles, set list.

Starring Ally Cox in the role of Fairy Muddled this enchanting production features songs from Olly Murs, Meghan Trainor, Dolly Parton, Little Mix, Jess Glynne and more, plus West End and Broadway numbers from Shrek, Hairspray, Footloose, Annie and Wicked.

Tickets are on sale priced at £12 from 01780 766455or online at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk