Author, actor and Shakespeare expert pays visit to The Deepings School

Pupils at The Deepings School were left in awe of all things Shakespeare when an expert on the subject paid a visit as part of this year’s Deepings Literary Festival.

The students from Years 10 11, 12 and 13 were host to Shakespearian actor and expert Ben Crystal, who has worked all over the world, both as an actor and teacher of Shakespeare.

Working with students of all ages to help their understanding of Shakespeare’s plays, he is also a leading author on Shakespeare and his latest book Shakespeare on Toast, is a fun and accessible book for students and parents.

Throughout the day, students were shown various aspects of Shakespeare, linking with the play they are studying at GCSE or A-Level and covering aspects such as Shakespearian etiquette, the European Witch trials, and how to approach an extract.

Students were both entertained and, most importantly, filled with knowledge, with one student asking if Ben - who is busy with National Shakespeare Week - could visit every week.

The visit was possible thanks to the Deepings Literary Festival Committee and South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

The Deepings Literary Festival will run from May 23 to 26 and a number of the events will be taking place at the school.

Find out more about the whole event at www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk