Young dancers to perform in Peterborough with Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless

A local dance crew will perform with Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless on their UK tour after a video of them performing won an online competition.

Elaboration is made up of 10 students, aged 11 to 15, who all attend Urban Dance Academy (UDA) classes in Hampton, Huntingdon, March and Ramsey.

Over 700 other dance schools and crews entered the competition and only one crew per tour date was chosen.

Their success means Elaboration will dance at Flawless’ show at The Broadway in Peterborough in October.

UDA principal Danielle Manfroi-Harlock said: “The competition, which ran on Instagram, was very popular due to Flawless being so well known and influential in the dance industry.

“This is an amazing chance for these local dancers to showcase their talent, it really is a dream come true.”

Flawless, stars of the smash-hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 and 2 and two-time winners of the World Dance Championships, came to the fore on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent a decade ago and their popularity has continued to rise ever since.

Danielle added: “They perform at 40 UK destinations this year and we are so proud to have the opportunity to dance and share the stage with this incredible dance group.”

