You’ve seen these on TV and they taste just as good as they look - now you try them

O ne of the most common questions I am asked since my Sunday morning show on ITV - Parveen’s Indian Kitchen - first aired is “who ate all the food after filming?” (writes columnist, Peterborough’s Parveen The Spice Queen).

The answer to that question is the cast and the crew, and by cast - I mean me!.. Well, there has to be some perks of the job.

Parveen The Spice Queen

When we filmed the show, we used some of the freshest ingredients, organic where and whenever possible.

Once we had filmed and photographed the dishes, each and every morsel was happily devoured by myself and the crew - they were a happy bunch!

My show airs on a Sunday morning and afterwards, I receive many messages via email, social media and in person. People have been so kind and are really engaging with my recipes. The feedback I get from most people is that the food looks so good, and I usually answer by saying “it actually tastes better than it looks”.

Last week on the show, I made masala lamb chops. I am not a huge fan of red meat but you would be forgiven in thinking otherwise if you saw me digging into these.

They were so tasty, tender and succulent! So, if you think that Indian food is difficult to make, or that you need to marinate and cook for hours, then think again. My masala lamb chops are “marination to mouth” in just 10 minutes.

Happy cooking, and I will see you on Sunday morning at 9.30am on ITV.

MASALA LAMB CHOPS RECIPE

Ingredients

200g full fat Greek yoghurt

3 tsp garam masala

1 tsp paprika or mild chilli powder

1 inch ginger, finely grated

4 cloves garlic, finely grated

2 tsp tamarind paste (optional)

9 lamb chops

2 tbsp vegetable oil to fry

1 level tsp of salt to seasoning

lime wedges to serve

Method

1 - In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients (excluding the lamb and oil) – this will be the marinade.

2 – add the chops one by one, ensuring each is well covered. Set aside for 30 minutes to infuse.

3 – while this is marinating, make the mint sauce. Put all ingredients into a mini food processor and blend until smooth. Set aside until needed.

4 – preheat oven to 200°c.

5 – heat the oil in a large frying pan and cook the lamb chops for 2 minutes each side before transferring to a lined baking tray. Cook for another 3 minutes until cooked through.

6 – serve hot with mint sauce and lime wedges.

Mint Sauce

2 handfuls coriander leaves

1 handful mint leaves

1 ½ teaspoons Chat masala

4 tbsp full fat Greek yoghurt

¼ tsp salt