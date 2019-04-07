Wisbech students raise £800 with charity car wash

Uniformed students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) hosted a charity car wash at Wisbech Fire Station.

Students and staff washed and waxed over 80 motors throughout the day and raised a massive £800 for their chosen charities.

The proceeds from the day will be evenly split between The Fire Fighters Charity and the CWA’s Uniformed Services charity of the year, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Uniformed Services programme manager, Lee Mallott, said: “We are delighted with the success of today’s car wash and the generosity of the public who have donated £800 to charities close to our hearts.

“It was a non-stop effort from all of our learners who were both credit to themselves and CWA.”