Wisbech pupils put on a show for college students

Creative arts students at College of West Anglia in Wisbech encouraged and challenged pupils from the town’s Meadowgate School to express themselves in a series of performance workshops.

Thirty-two pupils from the special school which caters for children aged 2-19, made their annual visit to the college to participate in half an hour workshops consisting of acting, dancing, green screen filming and singing.

Meadowgate 6th Form coordinator, Matt Eldridge, said: “The Meadowgate students had a fantastic time and the experience has given them more confidence and a new experience.”

Four groups of students took part in the performing arts classes taken by students at the college as part of their work experience.

Saffron Mallett, a second year level 3 dance student at CWA, said: “They all worked with enthusiasm and enjoyment, they were all involved, really good to teach and easy to work with”.

Joseph Mayes, a first year level 3 drama student, said: “Everyone was brilliant, they paid attention, got involved and achieved more than they thought they would.

“One of the Meadowgate students, Calum Bosworth, signed and sung the words whilst dancing along.”