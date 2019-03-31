The sky’s the limit for Wisbech college students

Uniformed Services students from the Wisbech campus at the College of West Anglia (CWA) visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for an inspiring tour and demonstrations.

Eighteen students were fortunate enough to receive a guided tour of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring flying Spitfires and a Hurricane, as well as having the opportunity to sit at the controls of a modern-day fighter jet and observe a Typhoon jet in action, performing a series of tight manoeuvres over the airfield.

Students also got the opportunity to see the only airworthy Avro Lancaster WW2 bomber in the UK up close, with the aircraft still performing all RAF Ceremonial duties, including fly pasts over her Majesty the Queen and dignitaries.

Uniformed Services lecturer Adrian Kent was “incredibly pleased” with the success of the trip and grateful to the very welcoming staff at RAF Coningsby.

Mr Kent said: “It’s been an outstanding day. I would like to say a special thanks to Corporal Toni Arnold for arranging this visit. She is the sister of one of our former students, so it’s great to be able keep in contact with alumni who can help create memorable opportunities like this.”

RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire is one of two RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Stations which protect UK airspace (RAF Lossiemouth is the other). RAF Coningsby is home to two frontline, combat-ready squadrons and is the training station for Typhoon pilots.

Almost 3,000 service personnel, civil servants, and contractors work at RAF Coningsby, which is home to the Typhoon Display Team, as well as the 3 (F), XI (F), 29 and 41 Squadrons, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the 7 Force Protection Wing HQ.