Win tickets to see Sinatra, Sequins & Swing in Peterborough

Relive Frank Sinatra’s golden era when Sinatra, Sequins & Swing: The Capitol Years Live! swings into Peterborough next month - and we have two pairs of tickets to give away to help make it happen.

The UK’s only Sinatra-based concert production to be endorsed by the President of Sinatra Music Society comes to The Broadway on March 23.

Sinatra, Sequins & Swing: The Capitol Years Live! stars two of the UK’s most talented swing vocalists and the Capitol Orchestra celebrating some of the most iconic music and Hollywood glamour of the 1950s.

The show focuses on Sinatra’s famed period at Capitol Records from 1953-61 and its legendary songs, most notably those arranged by the superstar arrangers, Nelson Riddle and Billy May.

Sinatra, Sequins & Swing, also recreates famous scenes from Sinatra’s TV and film appearances during that time, like the ‘One For My Baby’ bar scene; the ‘Lady Is A Tramp’ nightclub scene from film ‘Pal Joey’; ‘You’re Sensational’ from film ‘High Society’ with Grace Kelly. Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend’ moment from ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ is a highlight, along with timeless classics by Sinatra’s Capitol Records stablemates Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin and plenty fun promised in between.

The quality and charisma of the two vocal stars – critically acclaimed Big Band/Jazz vocalist Kevin Fitzsimmons (the voice of Sinatra in a TV advert with Hollywood film-star Naomi Watts) and retro pin- up/vocalist Kitty La Roar - has consistently mesmerised audiences worldwide.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets answer this question: What is the title of Frank Sinatra’s all time classic? A- My Way; B- Your Way; C- Their Way.

Send your answer by email to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on February 26.

Tickets can be purchased from the box office on 01733 306071/www.thebroadway.today