Win ‘meet and greet’ tickets to see Tom Jones in Peterborough

Global superstar Tom Jones is set to perform at The ABAX Stadium in Peterborough in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment – and we have a pair of meet-and-greet tickets for the show to give away.

Yes, one lucky reader and a guest will get to meet their idol before watching the show on Thursday, July 11.

Tom Jones’ distinctive voice and iconic records have earned him a place as one of the best loved artists ever to emerge from the 1960s with an eclectic musical mix spanning pop, rock, soul, R&B, dance, country and gospel. He is unequivocally a living legend.

With a career spanning six decades and more than 100 million record sales under his belt, including hits such as It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah and What’s New Pussycat, his popularity as a live performer continues at a pace unrivalled in the industry, with some of the best reviews of his career hailing from his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room and Praise & Blame.

Tom is also a popular TV figure, currently reprising his role as a coach on ITV’s The Voice, having returned after his huge success as the mentor for last year’s winner Ruti, previously also mentoring Into the Ark who reached the final in 2017.

With numerous tours the world over under his belt coupled with a legion of fans, his extraordinary career was recognised in 2006 through his knighthood from Her Majesty the Queen and a string of prestigious music awards, including BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the [US] Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man Of The Year, and the prestigious [UK] Music Industry Trust Award.

The concert at The ABAX Stadium will feature a collection of Tom’s most popular hits across the decades, including his latest albums.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live, promoter said: “We are delighted to be working with Tom Jones once again. He remains one of the most popular artists in the industry and truly captivates his fans whenever he takes to the stage. Peterborough is a vibrant place. and we are certain that the concert is going to be greatly welcomed, promising an evening filled with Tom’s most recognisable and popular hits.”

