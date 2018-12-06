WIN an overnight stay for two, breakfast and day of spa access

Ye Olde Bell is an independently owned 59 room country hotel dating back to the 17th Century and now a prestigious AA Four-Star Rosette hotel.

Located in the rural village of Barnby Moor on the border of Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire,it also boasts a new multi-million pound spa which one lucky winner and a guest could enjoy for free, plus an overnight stay and breakfast.

There are 10 spa experiences, indoor-outdoor vitality pool, an extensive range of treatments and bespoke therapies, Herb Garden Brasserie, outdoor relaxation areas with alpine lodges and hair and beauty salon.

The stunning eclectic interior of the spa combines glamour as well as indulgence with luxury and an element of fun.

To be in with a chance of winning an overnight stay for two, with breakfast and spa access during your time at Ye Olde Bell answer this question. What century does the hotel date back to?

Email your answer and contact details to competition@yeoldebell-hotel.co.uk by 9am on December 10.

And if you are looking for last minute Christmas gifts, check out the spa packages at www. yeoldebell-hotel.co.uk/spa/spa-break-days

T&Cs: The prize must be redeemed within one year of the winner being announced and is subject to availability at time of booking. No cash or other alternative to the stated prize is available, except in the event of unforeseen circumstances the stated prize is no longer available, the Promoter reserves the right to provide a similar prize or a prize of equal or greater value. The prize does not include travel.