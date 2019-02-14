WIN £150 to spend at Queensgate in Peterborough

We have got £150 of gift cards for Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre up for grabs in our great half-term competition.

The February half-term is just around the corner, and Queensgate is building up to its fabulous FREE Dream Builders event with an exciting competition!

The Peterborough Telegraph has teamed up with Queensgate to give three lucky families the chance to win a £50 gift card each and do half-term with a little extra.

The £50 gift card can be spent across more than 100 of Queensgate’s retailers, from John Lewis, to Superdry, Joules, Primark and many more.

So, whether you want to spend it on dining out with the family, treating the kids to some new toys to keep them entertained over the holidays, or kitting the family out with new spring clobber or back-to-school stationery, the key is to enter today!

To enter, all you have to do is answer this simple question: Where in Queensgate will you find the Dream Builders event? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk before 9am on February 18. Winners’ details will be passed to competition organisers to arrange prize delivery.

Even if you don’t win, the Dream Builders block-building event promises to be a fabulously fun way to spend a day this half-term.

There’s no need to book and it’s all totally free, so just grab your imaginary hard hats and workers’ boots and head to Central Square at your leisure from Monday, February 18, to Friday, February 22, to play with the giant plastic building bricks.

Dream Builders in brightly coloured boiler suits and hi-vis jackets will be on hand to offer tips on building techniques, and to help fuel creativity through interactive storytelling and Master Builder Master Classes.

Each day, the Dream Builder performers will fire up their imaginary spaceship and take the children on an intergalactic adventure to another dimension.

On landing, they will encounter a different conundrum, such as: ‘Can you create your own Martian from building blocks? And what does the perfect space station look like?’

Throughout the week there are lots of different themes to let your imagination run wild, so, what are you waiting for?

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre, head to www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk