What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

Catch Porky Pig at Charters, The Expletives at The Crown or the Sound Injectors at the Blue Bell in Werrington tomorrow (Friday) as the weekend gets under way with live music galore.

Thursday, May 31

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 1st

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: The Sound Injectors, local female-led ska, reggae, mod, rock and pop covers.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters: Porky Pig (pictured) will be live in the bar from 10.30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES from 9pm. 70s and 80s Punk and New Wave tribute band.

Lakeside Bar, Tallington Lakes: ROCKET’57 from 8.45pm. Late 50s and 60s Rock ‘N’ Roll and chart hits.

Burghley club: SOULSTRIP from 9pm - free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tea Dance with Eric Cloud at 3.30pm (£3.50 entry), followed at 8.30pm by Guy Young. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Brewery Tap: Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late free entry.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 2nd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: DIEHARD 80s. 9pm. 80s tribute band, Peterborough debut.

The Beehive: Neal Durose, 8:30pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NITE OWLS from 8.15 .

Burghley club: THE GUARDS from 9pm - free entry.

Bourne Festival: Pennyless on stage 4.15pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Response at 8.30pm. Free entry.

Prince of Wales Feathers, castor: Children of the Revolution.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

Charters: Indie night with DJ Anthony Thornhill from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: The guys from NI$H are back in the building for their second event for 2018 from 9pm. Your hosts for the evening will be the amazing Jo G who will be joined by Rayan G with very special guest DJ Slipmatt & local sensation Shades of Rhythm smashing out the old skool vibes. In Eden Room it is R&B and Urban Flavas served up by DJ Teeks Teekay; in Solstice Main Room it is Commercial Chart, R&B, Anthems with DJ Roberto Sarwar; and in Harry’s Bar it is 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s & Party Anthems with DJ Kizzy.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 3rd

Live Music

The Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night the area’s premier open mic, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers free entry 6pm – late.

Charters: WalkWay will be live in the garden marquee from 3pm, family friendly – free entry (in the case of bad weather the band will play in the bar).

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NICHOLAS MARTIN, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing from 7-30 - 10-30pm.Guests welcome.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karsoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 4th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

The Beehive: Poker Night from 8pm. £5 buy in.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 5th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Wednesday 6th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry