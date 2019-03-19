West End star Warwick Davis helps out Peterborough am-dram group

Film and TV star Warwick Davis - who starred in Spamalot The Musical in the West End - joined members of a Peterborough musical society who are staging the show this month for a promotional photoshoot.

Westwood Musical Society will take to the stage at the Key Theatre from March 26-30 with the hilarious show based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail - with added songs and silliness!

The show follows the story of King Arthur and his humble assistant Patsy - played by local favourite Warwick in the West End some years agao - as they gather together a band of Knights in search for ‘The Holy Grail’.

Along the way, they encounter many obstacles, including: The Knights Who Say Ni, The French Army and Tim the Enchanter.

Taking to the stage will be a cast of 25 talented performers. There will be some of the regular, seasoned ‘Westwood’ performers, who have appeared in a number of Westwood productions including Singing In The Rain, Oliver, Beauty And The Beast, The Wedding Singer and more, right through to some fresh, young faces who have joined the society this year, and will be making their debuts.

Westwood Musical Society has been running since 1930, under many forms - originally operating as Westwood Works Musical Society as part of the former Baker Perkins site. Now, the society meets every Monday and Wednesday at the PSL club in Lincoln Road.

