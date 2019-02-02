Wanted: singers to unite for a charitable cause in Peterborough

Following its phenomenal success over the last few years, Men United in Song is back in Peterborough for 2019, once again raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Launching in March, the project will sign up 40 local men with a range of previous singing experience (including none) to rehearse over 10 weeks for a charity concert at The Cresset in Peterborough on May 11

To date, the project has engaged hundreds of local men, raising many thousands of pounds for the charity, as well as inspiring similar projects across the country.

“I wanted to improve my singing and Men United in Song seemed like a great opportunity!” says Adam from Thorney. “Turning up for the first rehearsal was daunting, but I immediately felt comfortable singing in such a relaxed environment. The highlight for me was knowing that we were creating something amazing for such a great cause.”

Men United In Song is not all about the singing, or even about the fundraising. Ultimately, it’s about a group of men getting together in a shared enterprise, which of course is the idea behind Prostate Cancer UK’s Men United campaign, and why the charity seemed such a good fit for the project.

William Prideaux, director of Men United in Song, says “Year on year, we see men of all ages, from all different walks of life, get stuck into this project and give it their all, producing fantastic results both in terms of the progress they make and the sound they produce in the final concert, and in terms of raising money for this very important charity. It’s always a pleasure and a privilege to work with them.”

Men United In Song kicks off with introduction sessions February 27 and 28 and March 2 at the John Mansfield Campus in Peterborough.

Contact Jo on 01733 425194 or email menunited@peterboroughsings.org.uk